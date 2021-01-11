Prof: Telling someone you can't understand their accent is 'linguistic racism'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A linguistics and education professor from Michigan State University claims that telling somebody that you can’t understand him is an example of “linguistic racism.”

More specifically, it’s “racist” to ask a person to repeat what he said because you “don’t understand [his] thick accent” (does anyone actually say that … especially the “thick” part?).

Another example is someone “openly say[ing] only English is to be spoken in the workplace” despite the presence of multilingual employees.

