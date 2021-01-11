Login
Prof: Telling someone you can't understand their accent is 'linguistic racism'

'Perceived as being unpatriotic and unwilling to embrace American values'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 10, 2021 at 8:03pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A linguistics and education professor from Michigan State University claims that telling somebody that you can’t understand him is an example of “linguistic racism.”

More specifically, it’s “racist” to ask a person to repeat what he said because you “don’t understand [his] thick accent” (does anyone actually say that … especially the “thick” part?).

Another example is someone “openly say[ing] only English is to be spoken in the workplace” despite the presence of multilingual employees.

