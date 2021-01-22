Login
Professors: 'White rage' the impetus behind U.S. Capitol attack

Blames the 'addictive power of white supremacy'

WND News Services
Published January 22, 2021
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Much like the 2017 Charlottesville protest where the "fine people" hoax began among the left and mainstream media, the U.S. Capitol riot is tailor-made for academics to spew out the usual narratives.

The African American Policy Forum, a "think tank with the purpose of connecting academics, policy makers and activists to confront inequality," hosted a virtual panel on January 13 to discuss "how white supremacist motivations" were behind the Capitol mob.

According to The Emory Wheel, "intersectionality" inventor Kimberlé Crenshaw moderated the event because she "felt compelled" to lead such a dialogue given the riot's "implications for the country."

Read the full story ›

