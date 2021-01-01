Putin signs law enabling sanctions on U.S. social media that restricts Russian content

(ZEROHEDGE) – During this holiday period while not many in the West are watching, Russia's Vladimir Putin just punched back against major U.S. social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook for prior censorship targeting Russia, including shadow banning and labeling Russian sources like RT News as 'state media' while at the same time giving Western state-funded media a free pass.

Putin approved new legislation Thursday which essentially holds foreign social media companies to their same standards. If a company like YouTube or Twitter, for example, exercises censorship for reasons related to "nationality, language, and origin" the new bill gives Russian authorities the ability to impose punishments or restrictions.

The bill further forbids social media censorship "in connection with the introduction of political or economic sanctions against Russia" according to the law's stipulations.

