'Release them all' – Biden gives jailbreak order or illegal aliens

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) – Tucker Carlson exposed a shocking internal memorandum sent to Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel on Friday night, revealing that the Biden administration has ordered a full jailbreak for illegal aliens detained in immigration custody.

"As of midnight tonight, stop all removals. This includes Mexican bus runs, charter flights, and commercial removals until further notice. All cases are to be considered. No significant likelihood of removal for the foreseeable future. Release them all. Immediately. No sponsor available is not acceptable any longer."

The jailbreak measure may be Biden's most radical yet, following the administration's termination of all deportations from the United States for at least 100 days. An exception was made for illegal aliens arrested by CBP at the border, and inmates being released from prisons and jails. However, the ICE memorandum makes it clear that aliens released from immigration detention facilities aren't subject to deportation.

