Remembering the 'by the book' transition of 2017

When George Orwell's "1984" was published in 1949, the idea of a "memory hole" seemed doable. If all information was contained in print, authorities merely had to destroy the print.

Ray Bradbury came to the same conclusion four years later in his dystopian novel, "Fahrenheit 451." The novel's "firemen" simply had to burn the books, and the citizens remained in the dark.

Today, however, despite the efforts of Big Tech, almost all information is instantly available to anyone who wants it. This reality makes Big Media seem merely foolish as they try to airbrush away the indecencies of the 2017 presidential transition.

The real indecencies occurred not in the streets where the largely peaceful protesters burned cars, broke windows and assaulted police, but in the very White House itself.

On the very day at the very moment Donald Trump was being inaugurated, National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent to "self" a peculiar email. It read:

TRENDING: Limbaugh: 'I'm on thin ice saying this' about Biden

"President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities 'by the book.'"

The email continued: "The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book."

In September 2012, Rice marked herself as a paid shill with her quintuple "the video caused it" deceptions on the Sunday shows following the Benghazi fiasco.

What credibility she had to spare she squandered with this comically disingenuous email. Rice was trying to absolve Obama of signing off on a coup that was no more "by the book" than the riots were "largely peaceful."

Orwell could not have scripted this nonsense. Nor could Ray Bradbury. This was more the stuff of Lewis Carroll. Like Alice, Rice "generally gave herself very good advice, (though she very seldom followed it)."

The "by the book" coup was officially launched at a Jan. 5 White House meeting. In conference with Obama at that meeting were the usual suspects: James Comey, John Brennan, Joe Biden, James Clapper and acting attorney general Sally Yates.

Following the meeting, Obama asked Yates and Comey to stick around along with Rice, his trusted scribe and factotum. Obama had a reason for singling out Comey and Yates. Unlike the others, they were staying on in their jobs.

Unfortunately for Obama, Rice proved to be just as clumsy and obvious as on the fateful Sunday shows. Sen. Charles Grassley saw right through the smokescreen.

"Despite your claim that President Obama repeatedly told Mr. Comey to proceed 'by the book,'" the senator responded to Rice upon discovering the email, "substantial questions have arisen about whether officials at the FBI, as well as at the Justice Department and the State Department, actually did proceed 'by the book.'"

There is no "book" that justifies what Comey and pals did in the weeks immediately following this meeting while Obama was still president.

The next day, Jan. 6, 2017, the conspirators released the declassified version of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). Commissioned a month earlier by Obama, the ICA was John Brennan's way of welcoming the president-elect to Washington.

Titled "Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections," the report concluded that Putin "ordered" an influence campaign, the goal of which was "to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency."

The corollary of this, of course, was that "Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump."

The "Obama dossier," as Rep. Devin Nunes called the ICA, reads like one of my college term papers, filled with sundry bits of information gathered from here and there just hours before the due date.

Although Comey lobbied to have the Steele dossier included in the body of the text, wiser heads prevailed, and it was relegated to the appendices.

Many of the report's assertions were made with evidence no more convincing than that which tied Putin to Trump, including some in bold face such as "Putin Ordered Campaign To Influence U.S. Election" or the "Influence Effort Was Boldest Yet in the U.S."

Lacking human intelligence in the Kremlin, the report writers had no idea what Putin did or did not order. They conceded that, beginning in June 2016, Putin ceased "directly praising President-elect Trump" for the probable reason that "any praise from Putin personally would backfire in the United States."

Unaddressed is why Putin showed such discretion in this regard and yet authorized a "multi-faceted" campaign so maladroit that it damaged Trump's campaign and almost destroyed his presidency.

Undermining the whole study, of course, was one extraordinary failure by the FBI: The Bureau did not examine the servers the Russians allegedly hacked.

The same law firm that arranged for the DNC-friendly CrowdStrike to examine those servers also arranged for Christopher Steele to write his dossier and Obama to retrieve his birth certificate.

That would be Perkins Coie. Anita Dunn, the wife of retired partner Bob Bauer, stage-managed Biden's Lazarus-like ascendancy to the White House. Bob helped.

"If I had a world of my own, everything would be nonsense. Nothing would be what it is, because everything would be what it isn't." Well Alice, welcome to Washington 2021.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency," is widely available. See also www.cashill.com.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].