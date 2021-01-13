Rep. Cheney facing calls to quit after supporting Dems' impeachment

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is facing calls from some Republican lawmakers to step down from her leadership post as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference after she announced that she will vote to impeach President Trump.

"I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore," Rep. Andy Biggs, the head of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News host Shannon Bream. "The reality is she’s not representing the conference; she’s not representing the Republican ideals."

Another GOP congressman, Montana Rep. Rosendale, also released a statement calling for Cheney to step down.

