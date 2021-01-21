Report: 115 House GOP members want to demote Liz Cheney

A senior Republican aide says more than half of House Republicans want to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position because she voted to impeach President Trump.

Juliegrace Brufkie, a Capitol Hill reporter for The Hill, reported the source, who is helping lead the effort, said conservatives have received a commitment from more than 115 Republican lawmakers to vote to support a resolution "expressing no confidence in her leadership."

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, chairs the House GOP Conference, making her the third-ranking Republican in the House.

Quick clarification after speaking with a source helping lead the efforts: Conservatives have received a commitment from more than 115 GOP lawmakers to vote to support the resolution “expressing no confidence in her leadership.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 19, 2021

Breitbart reported possible replacements are Reps. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Several members already have called on Cheney to step down.

Only 42 GOP members are needed to force a referendum on Cheney's status.

The report said Cheney's office hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Earlier, the Carbon County, Wyoming, GOP committee voted to formally censure her.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., said Cheney was helping Democrats.

"Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican Conference Chair advocating for the impeachment of the leader of the Republican party, while not communicating her intentions with conference members before the media, weakens our party at a critical time while we are in the minority," Good said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who supports removing Cheney, charged she has left the "America First" movement.

Philip Wegmann wrote recently at RealClearPolitics that there's a petition seeking Cheney's removal.

His report quoted Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mt., charging, "She did this for her own personal political gain."

And Rep. Andy Biggs, a Trump ally, said: "The reality is she’s not representing the conference. She’s not representing the Republican ideals."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].