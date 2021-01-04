Report: 400 ex-intel officers investigating 2020 election

More than 400 former members of the nation's intelligence communities who are part of a growing informal network believe there irregularities in the 2020 elections and are conducting their own investigations.

Robert Caron, who began his career with the CIA, told the Epoch Times, the network includes intelligence officers, analysts and operatives in the military, law enforcement and judiciary from the FBI, CIA, military intelligence, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and other agencies.

"The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public," Caron told the Times. "That's why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of."

Each member of the network has seen obvious election fraud based on their own observations, Caron said.

After his service with the CIA, Caron worked for the Special Situation Group, a task force set up by President George H.W. Bush. He was recruited to the investigation network in 2014, when he said many agents were seeing a surge in improper election activities, the report said.

"Many IC officers were withholding information from their leaders, and their leaders were withholding information from the public," the report said.

The 2020 election is not the only subject of investigation. In 2014, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn criticized Barack Obama for not acting correctly on intelligence provided to him, and Obama then fired Flynn.

Flynn later was a target of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion claim. He said after he was pardoned last month by Trump that he was framed partly because of Obama's fear that he would expose corruption.

Caron said interest in the investigation surged when Obama was accused of mishandling intelligence regarding the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the American diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya.

Another focus of interest was the establishment media's reporting of Trump's visit to the border wall project in McAllen, Texas in January 2019. There were two groups of people attending the president's visit, he said, one of about 100 people and another much larger.

"A lot of people, because of what was told in the mainstream media, thought that all the people in the big crowd were the ones against the president. But no, they were the ones that were for the president," he said.

The report said one of the focal points of the review of the 2020 election is alleged Chinese Communist Party intervention.

Over the weekend, a coalition of nearly a dozen senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called for the creation of a commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of election returns in six disputed states.

Special legislative sessions should be held by those states to certify a change in the vote, if needed, he said.

"Support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue. A fair and credibly audit-conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20 would dramatically improve Americans' faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever because our next president," they wrote.

They noted a poll showing 39% of Americans believe the election was "rigged."

"We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it. And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our democracy," the senators wrote.

