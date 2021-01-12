Login
Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson dies at 87

Suffered complications from treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2021 at 8:55am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at the age of 87.

Adelson died on Monday night after complications from his treatment for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, the Las Vegas Sands said in a statement regarding the death of the company’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” his wife, Dr. Miriam Adelson, said in a Tuesday statement provided by the Las Vegas Sands to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable.”

