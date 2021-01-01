Republicans in Georgia have recruited over 8,000 volunteer poll watchers for runoff elections

(NEWS THUD) – Republicans in Georgia say they have recruited over 8,000 volunteer poll watchers to serve during next weeks runoff elections. The number is roughly double the 4,000 volunteers Georgia Republicans recruited during the 2 1/2 week in-person voting period.

GOP officials call the plan the "largest and most aggressive ballot security and voter integrity operation in state history."

According to Fox News "The combined effort by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which is the re-election arm of the Senate GOP; the Republican National Committee; the Georgia Republican Party and Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue's campaigns is a 'historic effort' to make sure that the Jan. 5 contests are 'safe and secure,' party officials have said."

