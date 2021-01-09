Rush Limbaugh: Dems 'terrified' president will declassify records

Rudy Giuliani, who has been fighting election-fraud court battles on behalf of President Trump, says that with Joe Biden's inauguration set for Jan. 20, the time for "harmony" is over.

He urged Trump to declassify all of the documents related to the efforts by the administration of Barack Obama and Biden to undermine Trump even before he took office.

The issues include the Obama administration's use of government agencies to spy on Trump and his campaign and fabricate claims of Russia collusion.

"At many times, I thought he was ready to do it, and many times it was blocked by, I have to assume, the force that we now call the 'deep state.' I have my suspicions where. Now there is no longer any reason to try to create some kind of harmony, and therefore, not do it," he said in an interview with Steven Bannon's "War Room" video podcast.

"He owes it, not just to MAGA, he owes it to the American people to put it out," Giuliani said.

Trump said in October he would authorize the release of documents regarding the "Russia hoax" and Hillary Clinton's email scandal. But an aide later said that, technically, it wasn't a declassification order.

Giuliani said he doesn't know what all is there, but he's confident there's "embarrassing information that will demonstrate that the prior administration engaged in, again I say, fascist tactics in order to prevent Trump from being president. And then in order to remove the rightfully elected president of the United States by clearly unlawful means. That's what's there."

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said Friday regarding the documents that what Trump has the authority to do in the next week and a half before the inauguration has Democrats terrified.

"They are recoiling in fear. They are cowering in fear in the corners," Limbaugh said. "They are scared to death of Donald Trump. They are scared to death of you. You have been defeated. You have been vanquished. Donald Trump has been vanquished. But he hasn’t left. He hasn’t left town. He hasn’t apologized."

He pointed out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to be on standby in case Trump "launches the nuke codes."

"What are they terrified of? They’re terrified that Trump is gonna unleash classified documents. You know, he’s got a bevy of ’em, folks. He’s got classified documents about the hoax, the four-year coup," Limbaugh said.

"The four-year coup, the four-year effort to get the election results of 2016 overturned. There are all kinds of people who broke the law, all kinds of people who are quaking in their boots. They’re worried silly that Trump is gonna unleash some of these classified documents. Do you know what else they’re worried about? Do you know what else they’re scared of?" he said.

"They are scared to death — they are terrified — that Trump is gonna pardon people who are dangerous to the establishment. Call it the swamp if you want. Because let me tell you, nothing’s changed. The people in the Washington establishment, why did they want to stop Trump in the first place? Because they didn’t want what they have been up to (which is no good) for years to ever come out," he said.

Limbaugh said there "was probably a big sigh of relief when Trump said he wasn’t gonna go to the inauguration."

"Imagine if he decided to release a bunch of classified documents right before the inauguration ceremony. Whoa ho-ho-ho! They’re probably happy he decided he wouldn’t go," he said.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, warned in an op-ed that Biden could find himself under investigation regarding the "influence peddling scheme" by his son Hunter Biden, which the former vice president apparently "knew of and was involved in."

Hunter Biden already has confirmed he's under federal investigation over his "taxes."

Turley also noted that Biden's knowledge of the Obama administration's probes of Trump's allies could be problematic.

