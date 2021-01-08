Rush Limbaugh explains why Trump backers in government abandoning ship

Returning to the microphone after a difficult two weeks of treatment for terminal cancer, Rush Limbaugh weighed in Thursday on the turmoil at the U.S. Capitol, beginning his show by addressing why so many lawmakers and people in the administration are abandoning President Trump.

He noted former Attorney General William Barr declared Trump betrayed the presidency by inciting a mob, and onetime ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. said the president's legacy has been "tarnished," telling colleagues on the Senate floor: "Count me out. Enough is enough. I've tried to be helpful."

"If you want to live in the political, elected class in Washington," Limbaugh said, "you have to say [Trump betrayed the presidency], you have to say it. There’s no alternative for you."

He said most lawmakers are "backing down," with some exceptions, such as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who exercised their constitutional right to object to electoral votes due to evidence of irregularities and fraud.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris goes full Marxist: 'Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place'

Limbaugh recalled making a prescient assessment of Trump's chief opponent just weeks before the 2016 election.

"The establishment, with everything they are invested in the establishment, remaining the establishment and in power, they are just not gonna sit back and trust this to your votes," he said Oct. 10, 2016. "They’re not gonna trust this to an election, to a campaign. Not gonna trust it at all."

Limbaugh said four years ago that establishment figures are going to do "everything they can to destroy whoever it is that wants to take control from them."

"And, in the process, they’re gonna destroy that person so as to send a message to the next guy, 'Don’t even think about it. Don’t even try. Look what we did to Donald Trump.' 'Look what we did to whoever,' is the message."

Are Trump backers in government abandoning ship? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (129 Votes) 8% (11 Votes)

On his show Thursday, Limbaugh said he was able to say that three weeks before the 2016 election because he knows how people on the left think.

"I know what we're up against, I know who they are, and I know how they think, and I know how they roll," he said.

"The first chance you give them to eliminate you, they are going to take it."

Limbaugh played a clip from an interview Monday with Democratic Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson on Dean Obadal's Sirius radio show.

"It would be so detrimental to our party if the Biden administration would say, well, Trump did some bad things, but let’s look forward," the congressman said.

In other words, Limbaugh said, "they want a scalp."

"They want somebody buried. They want a coffin, folks. They want a political coffin," the radio host said. "There's none of this Richard Nixon stuff, let’s put him on Air Force One, send him out to San Luis Obispo, San Clemente or whatever. There’s none of this George W. Bush send him down to Dallas and let’s just pretend it never happened. They want a political coffin."

Johnson said the interview Monday that Democrats must "make sure that those who come after Donald Trump know that they will not be allowed to get away with what Donald Trump did, that they will be held accountable."

"They will be treated, yes, like Negroes. They will be perp walked to the jail — hands handcuffed, not in front of them, but behind them — and they will be booked, fingerprinted, have to make bond, and have to hire a lawyer just like everybody else and go through the system," Johnson said. "If we allow him to get away with it, there will be others who try to do the same thing, and we don’t even want them to think about trying to do what Trump has done."

Limbaugh commented: "There you go. So three weeks before the election, I essentially predicted exactly what’s happened yesterday and today to Donald Trump, to you who voted for him."

The talk host then played Graham's comments Wednesday night on the Senate floor after debate resumed on the objection to the Arizona electoral votes.

"Trump and I (laughs), we've had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. Oh, my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he's been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see, all I can say is, uh, 'Count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful,'" said Graham.

Limbaugh said: "There you have it. If you want a life in Washington, you have to say that. If you want a life in the political class — even as a loser Republican — you have to say that. That’s the reality of life on the ground in Washington today, and it will be the case tomorrow. I don’t know for how long it’s gonna be the case. But it is the immediate future; so get used to it."

He warned that the "voices of dissent will be silenced on Facebook and Twitter — including Donald Trump, including you."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].