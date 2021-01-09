Rush Limbaugh reportedly deletes Twitter account after Trump ban

(DAILY WIRE) – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh reportedly deleted his Twitter account shortly after President Donald Trump was banned from the platform on Friday night.

The link to Limbaugh's account, which had amassed more than half a million followers before being deleted, now leads to a page that reads: "This account doesn't exist[.] Try searching for another." Rumors swirled that Twitter had suspended the account, but a spokesperson for Twitter told both CNN reporter Oliver Darcy and Fox News reporter Joseph Wulfsohn that whoever controls the account deactivated it.

"A Twitter spokesperson tells me the company did not suspend Rush Limbaugh's account. In other words, it appears Limbaugh (or someone acting on his behalf) deactivated it," Darcy tweeted.

