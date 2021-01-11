School district cans teacher who attended Washington, D.C. protest

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A school district in Pennsylvania has “temporarily relieved” a teacher after a photo revealed he was among those present at Wednesday’s protest in Washington, DC.

But the Allentown School District will not say if the teacher merely was among those marching in protest of the Electoral College vote, or if he participated in the storming of the Capitol Building.

In a Thursday message posted to the district website, Superintendent Thomas Parker wrote “We understand that many members of our community are upset by the image. At the same time, the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students.

