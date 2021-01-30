Login
Schoolboy changes name to 'Reconnecting' during Zoom classes to dodge teacher's questions

Student being dubbed 'bonafide genius' for clever trick

WND News Services
Published January 30, 2021
(TIMES NOW NEWS) – Ever told your schoolteacher that you completed your homework but forgot your notebook at home? But children can't really do this today as classes are being held online due to the pandemic.

A schoolboy is being dubbed "bonafide genius" for tricking his teacher for weeks to dodge homework and lessons. It took his teacher quite a while to notice what was going on.

Twitter user Chris Arnold tweeted, "My wife is a teacher and apparently one kid has been changing his name to 'Reconnecting' during the Zoom lessons so that he doesn't get asked any questions. Been doing it for weeks."

