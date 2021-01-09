Scientists discover short-legged 'corgi' giraffes

(GIZMODO) – Being extremely tall is sort of a giraffe's whole thing. So when scientists recently spotted two wild giraffes with relatively short legs – nearly halving their adult height – they were stunned.

"The initial reaction was a bit of curious disbelief," said Michael Brown, a conservation biologist with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

In 2015, Brown and his colleagues were conducting photographic surveys of the Nubian giraffes in Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda, monitoring the animals' abundance and geographic distribution. Sometimes, said Brown, the team can see hundreds of giraffes in a single day.

