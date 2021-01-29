Login
Seattle-area hospital system rebuked after offering vaccine to financial donors

Giving preference to VIP list is 'not the way to do it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2021 at 3:38pm
(Q13FOX) – A Seattle-area hospital system was rebuked by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee after it offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments to big donors.

The Seattle Times reports Overlake Medical Center & Clinics emailed about 110 donors last week who gave more than $10,000 to the hospital system, telling them that vaccine slots were available.

The email gave the donors an access code to register for appointments "by invite" only. At the same time the public-facing Overlake registration site was fully booked through March.

