Straight white men one of biggest challenges for UCLA mental-health official

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Straight white men who identify as men are hard to reach on the topics of mental health and “affirmative consent,” a mental health expert said in a virtual lecture last week.

Ross Szabo, wellness director at UCLA’s affiliated school for grades 6-12, said that “sometimes” his own white, heterosexual, cisgender male identity “can be a benefit” in reaching young men like him, even though it biases his perspective.

“Engaging Men in Prevention at a Young Age” was hosted by It’s On Us, which started in 2014 as an Obama administration initiative and is now part of the nonprofit Civic Nation.

Read the full story ›