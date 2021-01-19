Login
SECTIONS
Education Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

Straight white men one of biggest challenges for UCLA mental-health official

Doesn't mention black and brown males

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:23pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Straight white men who identify as men are hard to reach on the topics of mental health and “affirmative consent,” a mental health expert said in a virtual lecture last week.

Ross Szabo, wellness director at UCLA’s affiliated school for grades 6-12, said that “sometimes” his own white, heterosexual, cisgender male identity “can be a benefit” in reaching young men like him, even though it biases his perspective.

“Engaging Men in Prevention at a Young Age” was hosted by It’s On Us, which started in 2014 as an Obama administration initiative and is now part of the nonprofit Civic Nation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×