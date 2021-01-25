Login
Supreme Court rejects church, refuses to further ease COVID caps

Declines chance to further buttress religious rights during pandemic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 25, 2021 at 4:46pm
(BLOOMBERG) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined a chance to further buttress religious rights during the pandemic, turning away an appeal from a Nevada church that said a federal appeals court didn’t go far enough when it eased the state’s capacity limits on houses of worship.

The case had offered the court’s conservative wing a chance to reinforce a November ruling that blocked strict New York City restrictions as unconstitutionally singling out religious institutions.

A federal appeals court temporarily lifted a 50-person cap that had applied to Nevada houses of worship and said they could hold services at as much as 25% of capacity. The panel also told a trial judge to consider relaxing the limits further to comply with the Supreme Court’s New York ruling.

