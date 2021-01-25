Supreme Court rejects church, refuses to further ease COVID caps

(BLOOMBERG) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined a chance to further buttress religious rights during the pandemic, turning away an appeal from a Nevada church that said a federal appeals court didn’t go far enough when it eased the state’s capacity limits on houses of worship.

The case had offered the court’s conservative wing a chance to reinforce a November ruling that blocked strict New York City restrictions as unconstitutionally singling out religious institutions.

A federal appeals court temporarily lifted a 50-person cap that had applied to Nevada houses of worship and said they could hold services at as much as 25% of capacity. The panel also told a trial judge to consider relaxing the limits further to comply with the Supreme Court’s New York ruling.

