Teachers-union head demands schools remain closed, but sends her kid to open private school

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The now-former head of a Massachusetts teachers union was rather vocal about her district staying closed due to COVID-19 concerns, yet has a son enrolled in a private parochial school with in-person learning.

According to TB Daily News, the Leominster Education Association had voted “no confidence” in Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley last month after he demanded to know why the Leominster Public Schools (and other districts) remained in all-virtual learning.

Leominster was the first in the state to back out of in-person instruction last year, although certain groups (like vocational and special education) did return here and there beginning in late September through November.

Read the full story ›