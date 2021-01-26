Thousands of illegal-alien criminals to be freed into U.S. communities

An estimated 12,000 illegal-alien criminals will be released every month into American communities as a result of President Biden's executive actions, warns former White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Biden's orders have included a 100-day "moratorium" on deportations, which already has drawn a legal challenge from border state Texas, and the release of all detainees "immediately."

"This is the most extreme directive, I would argue, really in the history of modern law enforcement that's ever been issued," Miller said of the moratorium in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday.

TRENDING: Shocking U.S. bill would allow Dems 'to steal elections forever'

He explained that the order from acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske has only "narrow exceptions," so most aliens who fall short of the "terrorist" label could not be deported any longer.

"But the 180,000 people that ICE removed last year? Those same 180,000 people could not be removed this year as a result of that deportation moratorium. Of those 180,000, Tucker, 92% of them are criminals, either charged or convicted of a crime," Miller said.

"In this memo there is no exceptions clause for criminals, I repeat, there is no exceptions clause for criminals."

Miller said that means, operationally, that "the work of ICE officers will grind to a halt beginning February 1st."

Are you concerned about releasing thousands of illegal-alien criminals into U.S. communities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (43 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Why February 1st? Because that's the date by which ICE has to come up with implementing guidance for the memo," Miller said.

"And so every sheriff's office, every police department, every correctional facility in the country that for years has been handing over illegal aliens to ICE to pick them up and take them home, which is the bread and butter of ICE's work, all of those people will not get picked up any more," he said. "Why won't they get picked up? Because you cannot arrest someone you can't deport. That's a foundational principle to immigration law. ICE is not a jail. ICE has detention exclusively for staging people for removal. You cannot pick up somebody that you're not going to remove."

See the interview:

Miller said that in just a few days, about 12,000 criminals a month are going to be released into U.S. communities.

"I'm basing that 12,000 number on what the average was last year on the number of arrests that were given in a particular month, or how many arrests were made in a particular month," he said. "It could actually be higher than that because last year with the pandemic obviously numbers went down a bit. With the vaccine, you'd expect them to go back up. So 12,000 to 15,000 criminals a month … are going to be loosed back into U.S. communities."

Even worse is that the order also prohibits deportation of those who come into the country legally but refuse to go home when ordered, such as students and workers on temporary visas.

He explained the order means that aliens, including criminals, cannot be removed even if they've been ordered to leave.

"The whole system is dismantled," Miller said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].