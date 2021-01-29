Tim Tebow says doctors encouraged his mother to abort him

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Tim Tebow told a virtual National March for Life rally Friday that doctors encouraged his mother to abort him while he was in the womb, yet she continued the pregnancy despite medical complications.

The March for Life rally is normally held in January around the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling but went virtual this year due to the pandemic. Tebow joined pro-life activists and political and religious leaders in speaking up for the unborn. Tebow is a football analyst, professional baseball player and former Heisman Trophy winner.

Tebow recounted in detail a story about his mother he previously discussed in his book, "Through My Eyes." He and his mother also appeared in a famous pro-life Super Bowl commercial about the pregnancy.

