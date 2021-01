(NEW YORK POST) – It's Times Square on New Year's Eve like you've never seen it before.

The Crossroads of the World turned into a ghost town Thursday as officials closed off the area to revelers because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the final hours of 2020 ticked away, the NYPD blocked off public access to the site known around the world for its New Year's Eve celebrations packed with revelers.

Read the full story ›