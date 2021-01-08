Trans-identified male athletes maintain advantage over women after 1 year of hormone use

(CHRISTIAN POST) – New research reveals that even after one year of using "feminizing" hormones, males who identify as transgender continue to have a competitive advantage over female athletes.

The study was published in December in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Some say the relevant International Olympic Committee's rules regarding trans-identifying athletes are not adequate as current regulations require a one-year waiting period for athletes taking cross-sex hormones as part of a medicalized gender-transition.

“For the Olympic level, the elite level, I'd say probably two years is more realistic than one year,” said the study's lead author, Dr. Timothy Roberts, according to NBC News. Roberts is a pediatrician who directs the adolescent medicine training program at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

