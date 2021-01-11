Although it's currently experiencing a full frontal attack, for decades the United States of America has been under covert, slow-motion assault by the revolutionary Left, a religious-political movement fundamentally at war with both Christianity and America.

From the sexual revolution and the “marriage-is-legalized-rape” radical feminists of the 1960s, to today’s open love affair with socialism, sexual anarchy, abortion, identity politics, radical environmentalism and “defunding the police,” the Left has relentlessly pursued its goal, as Barack Obama put it, of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.”

And although President Donald J. Trump fought mightily against this tide for four years, tirelessly pursuing a pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-Constitution, pro-America agenda, as of the end of 2020 the revolutionaries are clearly ascendent.

Consider that in the past year the radical Left – with whose cause Big Media, Big Tech, Big Education, Big Hollywood and the entire Democratic Party totally identify – has succeeded in:

* indicting the freest, most welcoming and least racist nation on earth as irredeemably racist;

* inciting violent Marxist revolutionaries to riot, vandalize, loot and burn America’s major cities;

* abandoning their former “safe, legal and rare” stance on abortion in favor of wanton celebration of late-term abortion up to the moment of birth and beyond;

* encouraging innocent children to irreversibly ruin their lives by chemically (and sometimes surgically) “transitioning” to the opposite sex – a scientific impossibility;

* using the COVID pandemic as a cover for imposing unprecedented totalitarian control over Americans; and

* gaslighting an entire nation by perpetrating the most wide-ranging, egregious and in-your-face election fraud in U.S. history while pretending disenfranchised American voters who simply want a fair and impartial investigation are the crazy ones, “trying to steal the election from Joe Biden.”

And that’s just for starters.

As America’s once-great middle class becomes crushed through endless COVID lockdowns, a wealthy and privileged globalist elite is not only growing ever richer and more powerful, but also strategically deploying COVID as a pretext for engineering what they call a “Great Reset” of the world – replacing capitalism with socialism. This is neither conspiracy theory nor partisan conjecture; the “Reset” movement’s leaders openly brag about it.

So now comes the big question: With such genuine wickedness openly manifesting in “the land of the free,” so much that it evokes the Apostle Paul’s admonitions about “powers and principalities” and “spiritual wickedness in high places,” what can good Americans do about the precarious state of their country? During this time of genuine tribulation and even persecution, how should moral, right-thinking Americans, who work hard, love their country, honor its history and obey its laws – and who don’t pretend there are dozens of new genders and that America is a despicable racist hellhole – now respond?

That’s the all-important question answered in the latest issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “TRIBULATION AND REDEMPTION IN AMERICA: How today’s breathtakingly corrupt politics and culture invite personal and national recovery.”

Issue highlights include:

“The secret to saving America: How to fight the good fight without losing your soul” by David Kupelian

“America follows ancient Israel's path: Confronting the biblical consequences of turning away from God” by Joseph Farah

“‘Hate groups’ and ‘hate speech’ are a hoax” by John Zmirak, who says, “Virtually every institution in our country, including large swaths of our churches, is now on the other side, their 30 pieces of silver jingling in their pockets”

“Franklin Graham reminds America of Trump's legacy”

“Election fraud deniers gaslight an entire nation: Why today's media deception reminds writer of horrific childhood trauma” by April Kiessling

“Where we are. And what we are facing” by David Horowitz

“Will America split in half? The troubling implications of growing talk of ‘secession’” by Patrice Lewis

“Our children could be the heroes future generations read about: Putting predictions of 'dark days ahead' into perspective” by Sean Harshey

“Rejoice always ? Really?” by Greg Laurie, maintaining personal peace even when the world is spinning out of control

"Local churches as centers of resistance" by Dr. Michael Brown, who asks: "Can any power on earth turn back hundreds of thousands of committed, mobilized, Spirit-empowered communities of faith rising up throughout the nation?"

“Messiahs false and true: A wild ride through outer and inner space in search of the Savior” by David Kupelian

