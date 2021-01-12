Trump at 49% approval, with Congress left in the dust

A new survey report has President Trump at a 49% approval rating, about as high as presidents generally get, but for Congress, it's not so good.

In fact, "Congress receives an extremely negative job rating: 28% approve to 72% disapprove," explained a new survey memo from pollster John McLaughlin to Jason Miller.

A copy was obtained by Paul Bedard who writes the Washington Secrets at the Washington Examiner.

The memo said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now intent on ramming through a second impeachment agenda against President Trump (her first impeach-and-remove campaign last winter failed), earned only a 33% approval to a 59% unfavorable view, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is in worse shape than Pelosi. He was at 27% approval to 51% disapproval.

The summary said, "Voters are opposed to impeachment and Big Tech censorship, and they want a peaceful and orderly transition. Voters strongly prefer that Congress deal with fighting coronavirus and not impeachment. Impeachment is viewed as a waste of time and money. Voters believe that the Democrats are playing politics and that continuing to attack the president is making it worse. They also believe that Big Tech is violating free speech and if they can do it to President Trump, they can do it to any American."

Sixty percent say Pelosi's latest impeach-and-remove effort is a waste. She wants President Trump removed and punished to make sure he doesn't run again in 2024, when his 74 million voters could turn out, with friends, on his behalf.

Analysts say she fears that's exactly what President Trump could choose to do if he's not somehow prevented.

A huge 77% of voters think Congress should this week be focusing on coronavirus, and 74% say efforts by Pelosi to impeach the president after Joe Biden is sworn in "would be politically motivated to prevent the president from running again."

Biden and Pelosi, by continuing their attacks on the president, are "making this worse and keeping the country divided," 65% say. That's despite Biden's repeated claims that he wants to work on uniting the nation.

Nearly half, 48%, of all voters say they are less likely to vote for a member of Congress who votes to impeach, and 74% say if Twitter, Facebook and Google can censor and take away the president's right to free speech they can do it to anyone.

Seventy percent of those voters believe those social media companies "have too much power and need to be regulated."

McLaughlin's memo shows that battleground voters are more eager for the nation to move on rather than focus on Democrats' desire to punish President Trump.

The report said, "Voters in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin are firmly against [impeachment]."

The poll of 800 voters in key states was done Jan. 10-11 and has a 3.4% margin of error.

