Trump directs government to actively reduce dependence on China

(JUST THE NEWS) – President Trump on Friday directed federal agencies to find ways to minimize the amount of goods and services purchased from China, in an effort to reduce dependence on the Communist nation and the risks of espionage it represents.

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said that he instructed these agencies to review and then propose "regulatory and policy changes, including potential executive actions" to "minimize" the procurement of Chinese goods and services, according to The Epoch Times.

"Trump directed departments and agencies to review applicable laws, regulations, and policies and to propose regulatory and policy changes, including potential executive actions, to minimize the procurement of People's Republic of China (PRC) goods and services by the Federal Government," O'Brien said in a statement on Friday.

