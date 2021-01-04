Trump goes nuclear on top Georgia election official

President Trump slammed Georgia's secretary of state on Sunday, saying the top election official in the Peach State "has no clue," as the commander in chief continues to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential contest.

"I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia," Trump tweeted.

"He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the 'ballots under table' scam, ballot destruction, out of state 'voters', dead voters, and more. He has no clue!"

Raffensperger replied Sunday, indicating: "Respectfully, President Trump: What you're saying is not true. The truth will come out."

The exchange took place as the Washington Post published audio of the phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, as Trump reportedly said, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state."

Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, tweeted Sunday the "full recording will show that @GaSecofState is still a hack, @realDonaldTrump is spot-on in his criticisms of the terrible job Raffensperger did, all of the officials running Georgia’s elections are trash, and @POTUS won the state. #MAGA"

"They published 4 minutes and 31 seconds - where is the other 35 minutes? @GaSecofState Raffensperger is a political hack who doesn’t care about election integrity, nor does he care about telling the entire story. Release the full tape!"

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., blasted the president Sunday, stating: "President Trump’s recorded conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger is more than a pathetic, rambling, delusional rant."

"His disgraceful effort to intimidate an elected official into deliberately changing and misrepresenting the legally confirmed vote totals in his state strikes at the heart of our democracy and merits nothing less than a criminal investigation."

He added: "The president is unhinged and dangerous. Those who encourage and support his conduct, including my Senate colleagues, are putting the orderly and peaceful transition of power in our nation at risk."

