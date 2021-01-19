Trump maintains strong support from Republicans

An NBC News poll found the vast majority of Republican voters still approve of President Trump's job performance.

The poll, conducted Jan. 10-13, indicated 87% of Republicans approve while 43% of voters overall are favorable and 55% disapprove.

It's about where his approval numbers have been throughout his presidency, NBC News reported, which was consumed for more than two years by the debunked Russia-collusion claims. Then there was the first impeachment based on Trump's concern about Biden family corruption in Ukraine and the second, last week, that was rushed to a vote with no hearings or witnesses. The four days of polling for the NBC survey concluded on the day of the House impeachment vote.

NBC found Trump's approval was down only 2% from before the November election.

Seventy-four percent of Republicans – as well as 30% of independents and 3% of Democrats – believe Joe Biden did not win the election honestly.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday pointed out the complaints coming from the likes of Chuck Todd, the host of NBC's "Meet the Press."

Todd asked, "How can Joe Biden begin healing the country when more than one of three voters believe he did not win legitimately?"

Explained Limbaugh, "May I translate this for your? F. Chuck Todd is sad and depressed again. They tried to separate Trump from his supporters, and they failed again."

Fox News reported several other recent polls confirm Trump maintains strong supporter among Republicans.

"Trump still retains incredible support from those who voted for him, but his credibility has collapsed among everyone else," said veteran pollster Frank Luntz.

A RealClearPolitics averaging of polls found Trump's approval rating was around 40% overall, while a USA Today survey had it at 38% and a CNN poll at 34%.

But among Republicans, it’s a different story.

CNN had his approval among GOP voters at 80%, ABC News at 79% and Pew at 60%.

Many Republicans said the impeachment didn't change their opinion.

Nearly 3 in 10 even said it reinforced their support for Trump.

Pew found 57% of Republicans want Trump to remain a major political figure for years to come.

Fifty-five percent told USA Today they would definitely vote for Trump again in 2024 if he ran.

"While a few Republican elected officials have broken with Trump, Republican voters are sticking with him for now," said pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research, NBC reported. "As we've seen over the course of his term, major event after major event does little to shake Trump's standing with Republicans."

The NBC poll found 40% of voters rank Trump as either "one of the very best' presidents" (19%) or "better than most" (21%).

