Trump may start rival social media platform, promises 'big announcement soon'

(FOX NEWS) – President Trump on Friday said he is considering other social media platforms and may even create his own after he was banned from Twitter in the wake of Wednesday's U.S. Capitol riot.

He has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram – at least until his term ends.

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," the president tweeted from the @Potus account instead of his personal @ReadDonaldTrump – which he almost exclusively used before the ban.

Read the full story ›