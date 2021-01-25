Trump 'not supportive' of new Patriot Party, spokesman says

The "Patriot Party" is now officially registered with the Federal Election Commission, and its leaders say they're collecting funds for "Donald J. Trump for President, Inc."

But they're doing it without the blessing of the former president, according to Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's still-active campaign, Axios reported on Monday.

"We are not supportive of this effort, have nothing to do with it and only know about it through public reporting," he said.

Trump had floated the possibility of a new party to compete with the GOP after his long battles with the party's entrenched bureaucracy.

However, Trump's campaign declared to the FEC in a notice: "DJTFP is placing this disavowal notice on the public record out of concern for confusion among the public, which may be misled to believe that Patriot Party's activities have been authorized by Mr. Trump or DJTFP — or that contributions to this unauthorized committee are being made to DJTFP — when that is not true."

Miller said Trump has "made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022."

Earlier, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed reports that Trump had backed away from creating and leading a third party.

Trump has started to believe there are fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote had been held almost immediately after Jan. 6, the people familiar with his thinking said. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2021

"In last 24 hours, after floating through a few folks that he was considering creating a third-party as a way to keep Senate Rs in line ahead of impeachment, Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn't pursuing it, per ppl familiar w his thinking," she wrote. "Trump has started to believe there are fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote had been held almost immediately after Jan. 6, the people familiar with his thinking said."

Jan. 6 was the riot at the U.S. Capitol that prompted the Democrats' "snap impeachment" after just two hours of debate and no investigation or witnesses, accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Many constitutional scholars, however, argue that the purpose of impeachment is to remove a president from office and contend the planned Senate trial is invalid because Trump already is gone.

Summit News noted Trump had promised when he left Washington that the movement was just beginning and he would be "back in some form."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called the Democrats' impeachment a "farce."

"The Constitution says two things about impeachment — it is a tool to remove the office holder, and it must be presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. If Justice Roberts is not presiding over this, then it is not impeachment. This charade will be nothing more than bitter partisanship and political theater," he wrote.

"If we are to blame politicians for the most violent acts of their craziest supporters, then many of my colleagues would face some pretty harsh charges themselves. I’ve been shot at, assaulted and harassed by supporters of the left, including some who directly said the words of politicians moved them to this violence," Paul said.

