Trump officially opens 'Office of the Former President'

To 'advance the interest of the United States'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 26, 2021 at 12:47pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Former President Donald Trump has officially opened an office in Florida that will serve to continue his political agenda.

A statement from the office Monday night said it will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances and official activities to “advance the interest of the United States.”

The office will also “carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” the statement says.

