Trump promises: 'We will be back in some form'

Delivers message before departing Washington for Mar-a-Lago

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2021 at 9:30am
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump on Wednesday morning told supporters that "we will be back in some form" after he departed the White House for the final time as president, just hours ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Biden.

Trump made the comments at Joint Base Andrews as he was about to fly to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The presidential Salute battery fired a 21-gun salute with ceremonial artillery guns as Trump walked to the podium to speak.

"We left it all on the field," Trump said of his time as president.

Read the full story ›

