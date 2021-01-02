Login
SECTIONS
U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
P Share Print

Trump supporters 'uncancel' Rose Parade after New Year's tradition scrapped

Flags, banners on display as vehicles traveled parade route

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2021 at 6:10pm
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) – Some Trump supporters thought so Friday after the Tournament of Roses Parade – a long-standing Southern California tradition to kick off each year – was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 600 vehicles participated in the event along the usual Rose Parade route. Many vehicles sported American flags from their windows or from the beds of pickup trucks – and drivers honked their horns as they traveled down Colorado Boulevard.

"Trump 2020" flags and patriotic "Don't Tread on Me" banners also were seen in videos posted on social media.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×