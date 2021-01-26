University inclusion official: White people need to 'fix their freaking families'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion recently went on a video rant stating that white people need to “fix [their] freaking families.”

In an emotionally charged recording posted to Facebook and My Black Colorado.com, Stephany Rose Spaulding says that in response to the January 6 Capitol riot “‘black justice workers are not ok,” and are “angry, infuriated [and] triggered” at how black lives do not matter in America.

Spaulding alleges that in contrast to law enforcement’s actions at the Capitol, “genuinely peaceful” protests by black activists had been met by “snipers and tear gas and rubber bullets and death.”

