University student denied internship solely because she's white

'It's not like I was underqualified or anything, I met everything else'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2021 at 9:07pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A female student at the University of Dallas has recently come forward with her story after being rejected from a summer internship opportunity due to being white.

“It’s not like I was underqualified or anything, I met everything else,” said the student, who asked to remain anonymous so that her future career in the finance field is not jeopardized.

“I had the right major, I had the right GPA, I was the right year in college,” she said, “but I was white so they wouldn’t help me.”

