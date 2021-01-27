Washington insists on keeping troops on duty into nearly April

Newsreels and wirephotos of old often captured the image of soldiers guarding the governing who were in power during "elections" in less developed nations. Those in power feared "violence" and insisted they be protected.

Now those images would be on Facebook and such. But they wouldn't necessarily be from the Third World; they could be from Washington, D.C.

That's because the National Guard, summoned to Washington when the Capitol was the scene of a riot on January 6, are staying. At least for a good while yet.

Commentator Glenn Greenwald noted: "So the new claim became that the impeachment trial of former President Trump that will take place in the Senate in February necessitated military reinforcements. On Sunday, Politico quoted 'four people familiar with the matter' to claim that 'Trump's upcoming Senate impeachment trial poses a security concern that federal law enforcement officials told lawmakers last week requires as many as 5,000 National Guard troops to remain in Washington through mid-March.'"

TRENDING: Look at this list of brand-spanking-new lies by Joe Biden

He continued, "The next day, AP, citing 'a U.S. official,' said the ongoing troop deployment was needed due to 'ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol.' But the anonymous official acknowledged that 'the threats that law enforcement agents are tracking vary in specificity and credibility.' Even National Guard troops complained that they 'have so far been given no official justifications, threat reports or any explanation for the extended mission — nor have they seen any violence thus far.'"

Politico reported it is the fear of "civil disturbance" that is prompting National Guardsmen to be ordered to remain on duty in Washington until the end of March.

The report said the memo was signed by D.C. National Guard chief Maj. Gen. William Walker and ordered troops to remain on duty "in continued support of District and Federal civil authorities during anticipated First Amendment demonstrations and Civil Disturbance in the District of Columbia."

Previously reported by Politico was that the Senate trial "poses a security concern" and federal law enforcement want as many as 5,000 troops on duty.

Will the nation's capital ever be demilitarized as long as Democrats are in charge? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (2 Votes)

Not only are D.C. troops involved, troops from Maryland also were ordered to stay.

At The Hill was, however, a report that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wants to know just why the troops are needed.

He said they should be sent home.

"Despite cold weather and uncomfortable conditions, these soldiers did their duty, in the finest traditions of the Guard. Their presence, coupled with tough federal charges against the Capitol rioters, deterred any further violence; the presidential inauguration occurred without incident," the senator explained in a commentary at Fox. "With the inauguration complete and threats receding, now it’s time, yes, to send home the troops."

Army Secretary said, in the report, that their job may not actually be finished.

"They’re concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests — First Amendment protected protests — that could either be used by malicious actors or other problems that could emerge," acting Army Secretary John Whitley noted.

But Cotton pushed back.

"The lesson of the Capitol riot is not that we should quarter a standing army at the Capitol just in case, but rather that our security measures should be calibrated to the actual threats," he wrote.

He has noted that the Guardsmen should have been deployed over the summer in response to Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots across the country. Those, he said, "if not subdued, not only will destroy the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens but will also take more innocent lives. Many poor communities that still bear scars from past upheavals will be set back still further."

At the Military Times was a report that other Republicans also were asking related questions.

In fact, 11 House Republicans have asked for a briefing from the acting Army secretary on any ongoing threats to the Capitol and the reasoning behind extending the Guards mission in Washington.

The wrote, "The Guard has endured unprecedented stress on the force in the last year given COVID-19, social unrest, natural disasters and ongoing overseas requirements. The National Guard should be used as an option of absolute last resort."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].