WATCH: 'Senior counsel' for PBS wants 're-education camps' for GOPers' children

Plan for a Biden loss? 'Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails'

Bob Unruh
Published January 12, 2021 at 12:25pm
President Donald J. Trump walks with Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and his son Donald J. Trump Jr. to board Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, for their return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

A senior counsel for the taxpayer-funded Public Broadcasting Service disclosed in a hidden-camera interview he wants "re-education camps" for the children of Republicans.

And if Joe Biden had lost the election, he planned "go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails."

The lawyer, Michael Beller, also thinks President Trump is "close to Hitler" and believes it was good that COVID-19 rates were spiking in "red states," because "sick or dying" Trump voters would be less likely to cast their ballots.

His comments were captured in undercover interviews by Project Veritas that were released Tuesday.

WND tried to reach PBS for comment by phone but was repeatedly transferred to recordings.

Does the political left want re-education camps for dissenters to its agenda?

Beller says: "We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away ... we'll put them into the re-education camps."

The camps, which he also called "enlightenment camps," he says, would be "nice."

"They have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day."

Americans outside the Beltway, Beller says, are "just stupid."

"Americans are so f****** dumb. You know, most people are dumb. It’s good to live in a place [Washington, D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody's just stupid?"

And then there's COVID.

"What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that’s great ... a lot of them [red state voters] are sick and dying."

He also says, "In these times, which are unique -- I mean Trump -- Trump is close to Hitler."

And his plan in case Biden lost? "Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails."

Project Veritas was launched in 2011 by James O'Keefe as a non-profit journalism enterprise to expose "corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct."

The organization said in a statement it continues to seek "insiders" within PBS "to expose the radical ideas being fomented in the organization."

Beller also criticizes other TV networks, saying that while PBS "has real news," CNN is "just talking heads talking about Trump all day long."

And Fox News, he says, "makes me want to throw up after five minutes."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







