Welsh scientists develop COVID vaccine 'smart patch'

(ZEROHEDGE) – Scientists at Wales' Swansea University have developed a plan to create a "smart patch" that would administer the COVID-19 vaccine while also monitoring its efficacy (and God knows what else).

In a post published by Unilad, the research team said it plans to develop a prototype by the end of March in the hopes that it might pass clinical trials in time to be used before the global vaccination campaign finishes up.

According to the research team, the patch will use microneedles to both administer the coronavirus vaccine and monitor its efficacy for the patient by tracking the body's immune response. Scientists at Swansea’s IMPACT research center hope to carry out human clinical studies in partnership with Imperial College London with the aim of making the device commercially available within three years.

