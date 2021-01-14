Login
Woman charged with operating massive ballot harvesting scheme in Texas

Undercover video footage showed her committing election fraud

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2021 at 4:41pm
(BREITBART) – A woman in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged for allegedly operating a massive ballot harvesting scheme after undercover video footage showed her committing election fraud, among other crimes.

Rachel Rodriguez was arrested and charged with election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing an official ballot, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced this week. Each is a felony under Texas law.

"Many continue to claim that there's no such thing as election fraud. We've always known that such a claim is false and misleading, and today we have additional hard evidence," Paxton said in a statement.

