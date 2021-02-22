Login
After 22-year career, prof fired after controversial tweets. He's fighting back

Openly questioned systemic racism: 'It was a witch hunt'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2021 at 1:59pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – After a 22-year career at the University of Central Florida, tenured psychology Professor Charles Negy was fired last week.

"I'm overwhelmed at the moment," Negy said in an email interview with The College Fix. "I'm still reeling with the reality that UCF terminated me over what truly are absurd and even unconstitutional grounds."

With no income now, he said he has plans to put his house on the market and try to raise funds for the massive legal battle he knows he has ahead of him.

Read the full story ›

