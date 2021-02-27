2,600 homes evacuated after unexploded WW2 bomb found at British construction site

(ZEROHEDGE) – At a construction site in Exeter, a city on the River Exe in southwest England, an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

On Saturday morning, Devon & Cornwall Police released a statement that read 2,600 households have been "evacuated in preparation for the examination of a possible unexploded World War Two device, which was located at a site on Glenthorne Road, Exeter, yesterday, Friday 26 February."

The 2.5m (8ft) by 70cm (27in) bomb was found by construction workers on a private worksite west of the University of Exeter campus.

