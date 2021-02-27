Login
2,600 homes evacuated after unexploded WW2 bomb found at British construction site

Examination, detonation expected to be conducted by Army

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2021 at 5:43pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – At a construction site in Exeter, a city on the River Exe in southwest England, an unexploded World War Two bomb was found.

On Saturday morning, Devon & Cornwall Police released a statement that read 2,600 households have been "evacuated in preparation for the examination of a possible unexploded World War Two device, which was located at a site on Glenthorne Road, Exeter, yesterday, Friday 26 February."

The 2.5m (8ft) by 70cm (27in) bomb was found by construction workers on a private worksite west of the University of Exeter campus.

