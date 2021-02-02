Login
SECTIONS
Education Faith U.S.
Mewe Share P Share

2nd-grade girl expelled from Christian school over girl crush, mom says

8-year-old questioned whether God still loved her

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 2, 2021 at 7:39pm
Mewe Share P Share

(NBC NEWS) -- A private Christian school in Oklahoma allegedly expelled a second grader and cut ties with her family after she told a female classmate that she had a crush on her.

The student’s mom, Delanie Shelton, told NBC News that she received a call Jan. 21 from the Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, just outside Tulsa, telling her that she had to pick up her 8-year-old daughter, Chloe, after an “incident on the playground.”

Shelton said when she arrived at the school, Vice Principal Kelli Owens asked her how she feels “about girls liking girls.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×