African women to Biden: Please don't fund abortion in Africa

Pro-family, pro-faith culture doesn't want widespread baby killing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2021 at 5:29pm
(CNS NEWS) – President Joe Biden's refunding of organizations that carry out or advocate for abortion around the world has prompted appeals by pro-life African women – stop imposing abortion on our pro-family, pro-faith culture by financing the activities of giant abortion providers.

In a recent online video produced by Culture of Life Africa, African women from different countries and walks of life urged Biden not to "sponsor" abortion in Africa.

Last week Biden, mirroring the actions of the previous two Democratic presidents as they took office, rescinded the Mexico City Policy, a Reagan-era measure that bars federal funding to organizations carrying out or promoting abortions abroad. The move was welcomed by organizations like the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Marie Stopes International (now MSI Reproductive Choices), which lost millions of dollars in U.S. funding during the Trump administration as a result of the policy.

