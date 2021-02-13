Login
Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' champ, Brayden Smith, dies unexpectedly at 24

Young champion lost battle with pancreatic cancer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 12, 2021 at 9:05pm
(NEW YORK POST) – "Jeopardy!" is suffering another tragic loss after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek.

Brayden Smith, a champion competitor during Trebek's final episodes he filmed before losing his battle with pancreatic cancer, died at age 24. He died unexpectedly last Friday in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

"The 'Jeopardy!' family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith," the show said in a statement. "He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden's family. He will be missed."

