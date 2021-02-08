'Americans will not be safe': Sheriff scorches Biden's immigration policies

By Nicole Silverio

Daily Caller News Foundation

A Maryland sheriff warned Americans about the dangers of Biden’s new immigration policies during his interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“Americans should be angry and outraged. What he’s done is effectively and functionally dismantled ICE basically telling the agents to stand down,” Chuck Jenkins told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, regarding the Biden administration’s new guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers that requires them to make fewer arrests and deportations regardless of the immigrant’s criminal background.

“There will be no enforcement.”

Under these new rules, immigrants will no longer be deported if they get a DUI, commit fraud, tax crimes, or assault, Fox News reported. This policy is intended to enable immigrants to submit filings to immigration officials without the fear of deportation.

Additionally, officers will need approval from the ICE director in Washington, D.C. before making an arrest, according to Fox News.

“These people are going to roam our streets with impunity,” Jenkins said. “This is going to be disastrous, dangerous, gonna impact every county, every city, every community in this country and again, this is total lawlessness. We have to have interior enforcement along with strong border security or we have no laws.”

The Texas state government filed a lawsuit Friday over these new rules, according to The Washington Post. Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar told “America’s News Headquarters” Sunday that he had called the White House addressing concerns about the policy.

“Americans will not be safe, immigrant communities will not be safe,” Jenkins said. “These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime, gangs infiltrating this country.”

