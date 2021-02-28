Appeal to U.N.: If you're against torture, condemn abortion

Citing efforts over the past year around the world to protect the "most vulnerable," the American Center for Law and Justice is urging the United Nations to oppose the torture of unborn children.

"Several scientific studies indicate that the [unborn baby] may feel pain. At a minimum, it has been established that as early as 8 weeks, the [baby] responds to touch," the ACLJ's European affiliate said in a written statement submitted to the U.N. Council on Human Rights.

The statement noted several U.S. states have taken legal steps that consider the sensitivity to pain of unborn children.

A bill in Congress, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, would, in most cases, make it unlawful to perform an abortion if the estimated post-fertilization age of a fetus is 20 weeks or more.

The ACLJ pointed out to the U.N. that "as early as 20 weeks of development, the baby is able to feel pain through a functional nervous system."

"It is obvious that the dismemberment of a human being clearly is an act of characterized torture. Per se, such practices on unborn children should be prohibited."

The ACLJ said in a statement it's "high time the world takes action to stop the torture of the most defenseless and vulnerable – unborn babies."

"Over the past year, the majority of the world has agreed to take special precautions in order to protect the 'most vulnerable' – specifically the elderly and immunocompromised – who are most susceptible and likely to suffer and even die from the current pandemic. Yet, much of the world continues to turn a blind eye to the killing, through means that are tantamount to torture, of those who are completely defenseless – unborn babies still in their mothers’ wombs."

The 2020 Geneva Consensus, signed by dozens of U.N. members, states there is "no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion."

But abortion activists insist that not allowing abortion "is tantamount to 'torture' for those with unwanted pregnancies."

Among the supporters of that claim is the U.N. special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, which stated that denying "access to medically safe abortion can violate the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment."

"But what about torturing – and ultimately killing – babies?" ACLJ asked.

In some instances, the organization pointed out, the child survives the abortion, but then "doctors will euthanize them. Doctors either let the child die alone, in an isolated corner, or pressure the child's throat to suffocate them, or give them an injection of potassium chloride."

These "barbaric practices" are continuing despite the fact "every member state signed the 1984 U.N. Convention Against Torture," the ACLJ said.

The confrontation comes as President Joe Biden takes steps to promote abortion, including rescinding the Mexico City Policy, which banned American tax funding of abortion in foreign nations..

"President Biden’s callous action signifies that working Americans will have to pay for abortions not only here at home, but overseas and across borders, including the aforementioned procedures that torture innocent babies before ultimately taking their lives," the ACLJ said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].