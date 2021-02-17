Ashli Babbitt: Daughter, friend, American patriot

The propagandists in the Democratic Party and their willing accomplices in the media continue to insult us with their details of the so-called "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Their quick summary often includes something like, "during the insurrection a woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol."

Generally, they avoid mentioning the woman's name and especially who shot her.

Their hope is that by eliminating as many details as possible, and repeating their mini-version of the story over and over and over, the public at large will believe the shooter was a wild-eyed Trump supporter who crashed the Capitol and the victim was a congressional staffer or perhaps even a Capitol Police officer.

From my observations, that's exactly what most in the public now think.

Actually, as those who read WND are aware, the deceased woman's name is Ashli Babbitt. She was from Southern California. Ashli was 36 years old. There was a memorial held for her last Saturday. Her friends describe Ashli as having been a loving, passionate, patriotic woman.

Compare that to the media's talking heads. When they occasionally reveal Ashli's identity they make her out to be a conspiracy kook.

Hardly the case.

According to a GoFundMe account set up to fund her memorial:

"Ashli's love for America started early. She joined the United States Air Force in 2003 at age 18 and served for the next 14 years. During that time, Ashli deployed four times. It was during one of those deployments she was injured during an attack. Throughout her challenges, she never lost her unwavering patriotism and love for her country. After active duty, Ashli joined the National Guard and went back to school to earn a degree in business. She used that knowledge to run her own company along with her husband, Aaron."

Ashli was also a proud supporter of President Trump. That's why she was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

And what do we know about the person who killed Ashli Babbitt?

Only that he or she is a Capitol Police officer. We're told a preliminary investigation did not find enough evidence to criminally charge the officer.

Unlike other killings involving police in the United States, this officer's identity is being withheld. Likewise, the victim's name is not continually being repeated by activists screaming, SAY HER NAME.

Ashli's parents certainly raised a wonderful daughter. It sounds as if all of our lives would have benefited from knowing Ashli.

Let's keep her family and friends in prayer.

