LIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
Australian PM: Facebook has 'friended us sgain'

However company shows no sign of backing down from news ban

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2021 at 5:47pm
(THE EPOCH TIMES) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Facebook has "friended us again" and talks have resumed after the social media giant accidentally shut public information accounts.

Morrison says he's glad Facebook is "back at the table" for discussions over the Australian government's media bargaining code, jesting the U.S. tech giant has "tentatively friended us again."

However, the company shows no sign of backing down after banning access to news and information pages across Australia in response to the code.

