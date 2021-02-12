Login
Biden breaks promise to fire abusive employees

Hand-slap for press officer who threatened to 'destroy' reporter

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 12, 2021 at 2:22pm
T.J. Ducklo and Alexi McCammond (Twitter)

The White House is facing criticism for its handling of a threat of violence from within its own ranks.

Press officer TJ Ducklo is accused of threatening to "destroy" Politico reporter Jennifer Palmieri and to ruin her reputation because she reported on his relationship with an Axios reporter.

But the White House announced that Ducklo was only being suspended without pay for a week.

Critics point out that Biden had vowed to fire anyone anyone who treats a colleague with disrespect, the Gateway Pundit blog noted.

The controversy began Inauguration Day when Palmeri contacted the Axios reporter for comment on the relationship she had with Ducklo while she was covering the Biden administration, reported Vanity Fair.

Ducklo, who also was asked to comment, fired back, trying to intimidate Palmeri in an effort to kill the story, the report said.

Sources said Ducklo told her, "I will destroy you." He added that he would ruin her reputation if she published the story.

Vanity Fair reported Ducklo charged that Palmeri was "jealous" because an unidentified man in the past had "wanted to f***" the Axios reporter but not Palmeri.

Is Biden dealing with threats of violence inside his own administration?

Biden previously had warned, "If you're ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise I will fire you on the spot."

Ducklo, however, was given only a one-week suspension without pay.

Vanity Fair reported he apologized to Palmeri. But White House officials accused the Politico reporter of breaking an off-the-record agreement with Ducklo.

Ducklo also is not allowed to work with Politico reporters in the future.

Biden's failure to keep his word was getting more attention than the story about the relationship.

Axios announced the reporter, Alexi McCammond, was being taken off the White House beat and assigned to cover Kamala Harris in the vice president's office. But Fox News reported, Axios "eventually said she had taken a 'backseat' on coverage, suggesting she would still play a role despite her conflict of interest."

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







